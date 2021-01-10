Cindy Prado Drizzles Water Down Her Chest In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit

Instagram sensation Cindy Prado is showing off her insane body in another sexy social media snap. The Cuban bombshell has been enjoying a getaway in Tulum, Mexico with some other influencers, and has been posting hot bikini photos all week long. The latest upload from Cindy contained six different photos where she rocked a jaw-dropping one-piece.

The 28-year-old stood in front of a pool that was surrounded by picturesque palm trees and blue skies. Cindy wore a brown one-piece bathing suit that had an open torso and chest. Small stretches of fabric reached around from the back to cover Cindy’s chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage and underboob exposed. The loose fabric was strung together by a braided string that had a gold metal strap weaving through it.

Cindy’s toned torso and long legs were on full display in the hot pic, and both were perfectly bronzed. She wore her long blond locks down and in beachy waves which she swept to one side of her head. She accessorized her look with a lot of jewelry which included two pooka shell necklaces, a lengthy gold chain with two round pendants, and a simple beaded bracelet.

In several of the photos, Cindy splashed around in the serene pool as she buried her hands in the water and brought them to her face. She cupped several handfuls of water and dumped them down her chest as she closed her eyes and enjoyed the moment.

In the caption of the post, Cindy tagged Fashion Nova, the designer behind her revealing look. She wrote a popular inspiration quote about being “one with the wild” and added the water droplet and leaf emoji.

In under an hour, the sexy pics brought in over 21,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the model complimented her hot physique and the incredible one-piece, while also leaving a plethora of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face and flame symbol.

“Fierce AF,” one fan wrote.

“I’m pretty sure you’re the only one who can wear that suit,” another said.

“FIRE FIRE FIRE,” a third follower commented.

“Bo. Dy. Go. Als.” a fourth said.

The sexy new post from Cindy matches several she has shared in the last week. While working and vacationing in Tulum, Cindy has been photographed in a handful of risque bikinis. Just yesterday she wowed her 1.9 million followers in a tiny black bikini which she wore under a sheer coverup.