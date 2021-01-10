WWE News: Injured Superstar Teases Return To Challenge Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler For Tag Team Titles

As documented by Sportskeeda, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode won the Tag Team Championships on the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. After the match, Ivar of The Viking Raiders reacted to the news on Instagram, sharing a “look” emoji in reaction to a photo of the new champs celebrating with their gold. This suggested that he has their titles in his sights.

As the report pointed out, both members of The Viking Raiders have been out of action in recent months. Ivar hasn’t competed since September, which saw him get injured during a match on Monday Night Raw. The superstar was forced to take time off to have neck surgery afterward, which was estimated to keep him on the sidelines for up to a year.

His partner, Erik, hasn’t competed since November either. The former Tag Team Champion had to have minor surgery on his arm in October, though his in-ring performances the following month suggested that he’s healthy again. He was used as a singles star after Ivar got hurt, mostly putting over other superstars and challenging into 24/7 title segments. However, it’s not uncommon for both members of a team to stay off the company’s television shows when the other gets hurt.

The latest social media activity teased that the duo is preparing for their comeback as a unit. Erik’s absence adds weight to these rumors. Rather than having him take more losses on television, he could be taking a break in order to return on a strong note with his partner.

However, as The Inquisitr pointed out, Erik is also due to have a baby with former WWE superstar Sarah Logan. It’s highly likely that he could be taking some time off to focus on helping his wife, who is set to give birth in the coming weeks.

Ivar’s comment also hints at the duo potentially moving to the blue brand upon their return. They have been synonymous with the red brand since being promoted to the main roster, and the change of scenery could be refreshing for them. As The Inquisitr previously noted, some pundits have stated that they may have fallen out of favor on the Monday Night Raw.

It remains to be seen when Ivar will be fit enough to compete again. However, it’s clear that he’s keen to get back into the title hunt as soon as it’s possible, and the latest development could be a sign of things to come.