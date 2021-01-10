‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Kneels In Black Leggings And Blue Hoodie

French model Thylane Blondeau, who was dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” as a child, wowed her 3.8 million followers after posting a series of new uploads to her social media feeds, including one photo where she modeled the new items from her fashion line, No Smile Clothing.

In the photo, which can be seen on her Instagram stories, Thylane posed on the floor in a luxurious bedroom next to a picturesque fireplace. A Chanel print hung in the background.

For the occasion, the model wore a pair of black leggings that were well-tailored her slim figure. She coupled the leggings with a pair of chunky black boots. The boots featured a platform heel and extended up over her ankle to give an edgy vibe to the ensemble.

To keep herself warm in the winter weather, Thylane wore a large puffer jacket in a bright blue hue that added a major pop of color to the shot. Though the jacket featured a hood, Thylane decided to opt for a beanie hat from her own collection. It was the exact same shade of blue as the puffer jacket, and featured her logo across the center of the garment.

Thylane posed by kneeling on the floor and angling her body sideways to the camera. She wrapped one arm around her waist to draw attention to her trim midriff and used the other to hold her phone and snap a selfie. Adding to the rebel-aesthetic of the shot, Thylane gave the camera an unimpressed pout while looking at her reflection through her phone.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The pieces worn by Thylane were part of the newest drop in her fashion line. According to the company’s website, the label was “founded by Thylane Blondeau in 2020” and is “designed and handmade in Paris.”

At the bottom of the page, the French model offered a quote that explained the name behind the brand.

“I’d rather no smile than do a fake smile,” the page read.

Pieces in the collection range in price from around $230 for luxury hoodies to $25 beanie hats.

Though Thylane was bundled up for the January weather in this latest update, she wowed fans earlier this month after posting a picture where she modeled substantially less clothing. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the social media star dropped jaws after wearing a tiny swim set while taking a mirror selfie.

In addition modeling her new clothes, Thylane shared other images on her Instagram story, including two images of a chic coffee shop and a snap with a friend.