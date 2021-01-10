Ana Paula Saenz Rocks A Dangerously-Tiny Swimwear While Posing On An Ocean Swing

Ana Paula Saenz sizzled in a new hot update shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, January 10. The Mexican model and influencer took to the photo-sharing app to upload a photo of herself clad in a skimpy bathing suit as she enjoyed a gorgeous day at the beach.

In the picture, Ana was photographed somewhere in the small archipelagic state of Maldives. Clad in her scanty swimwear, she stood front and center on top of an ocean swing. Her legs were parted to balance herself. She held onto the ropes with one of her arms stretched higher than the other.

The babe angled her head to the side and slightly raised her chin with her eyes closed. Her flawlessly tanned complexion appeared glowing under the bright sunshine. The vast ocean and the sky filled with clouds made up the scenic background of the snap.

Ana’s swimming attire looked like a bikini. The top had a dark color and a teeny butterfly detail in between the cups. The garment hardly contained her ample chest as the cups were cut so small. A glimpse of her underboob was on display from certain angles. Its deep neckline showed a nice look at her cleavage, and it made many viewers happy. The swimwear was held together by thin straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms. Extra-long strings were also wrapped around her midsection down to her small waist.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that were presumably a thong. The piece had a simple design with a tight fit that clung to her waist, accentuating her curvy hips. It boasted a high cut that exposed plenty of skin and also helped elongate her lean legs.

For her beach day look, Ana opted to wear a bangle. She left her long, brunette hair down and opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. Most of the strands fell over her shoulder, while the rest of her locks were hanging on her back.

Ana wrote a short caption where she urged her fans to check out the link on her Instagram bio. She also gave credit to the photographer by tagging his Instagram page.

Since going live on her account, the post has earned more than 10,300 likes and over 90 comments. Ana’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her enviable physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the snapshot, and instead, they chimed in with various emoji.

“Wow! You look like an angel,” gushed a fan.

“The best island and the best woman,” added another follower.

“You are so hot!!! I can’t deal,” wrote a third admirer.