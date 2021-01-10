Paige VanZant Exposes Ample Cleavage While Rocking Low-Cut Black Bodycon Dress In Latest Close-Up Selfie

Paige VanZant took to Instagram on Saturday night and shared a stunning snap with her 2.7 million followers, much to their delight. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter took a break from training for her next brawl and uploaded a close-up selfie that promoted love, showcasing her beauty in the process.

The image depicted VanZant sitting on a bed with a massive smile on her face. The bed linen and sheets were a combination of orange and blue in color, and they appeared to be unmade as the sheets were scrunched up in the background. However, it was VanZant and her radiant smile that captured most of the attention.

The 26-year-old former UFC star rocked a low-cut black bodycon dress that hugged her figure and displayed an ample amount of cleavage. The selfie only captured the upper half of her body, which meant that most of her outfit was hidden. Some of her accessories found their way into the snap, though, most notably a chain necklace and a pair of silver hopped earrings.

The blond bombshell shared a love heart emoji in the accompanying caption, which prompted a positive reaction from her followers. As of this writing, the image has received over 83,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the replies section.

“So glamorous,” gushed one Instagram user, noting the mixed martial artist’s clothing and jewelry.

“Hot diggity dang damn,” wrote a second Instagrammer, followed by a series of kissing and love heart emojis for extra emphasis.

“You are so beautiful, please don’t go in bare-knuckle war,” wrote a third Instagrammer, clearly concerned about VanZant’s new career move.

As The Sun pointed out, the fighter has promised “blood” in her upcoming fight against Britain Hart on February 5. Given that she won’t be wearing gloves in the boxing match, some of her admirers are worried that the fight might be too barbaric.

VanZant has delighted her followers with a selection of sultry snaps in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she uploaded a sultry figure-flaunting bikini snap on the aforementioned image-sharing platform a few days ago. The purpose behind the upload was to offer her more artistically-oriented fans a huge opportunity ahead of her showdown with Hart.

Her husband, Austin Vanderford, has also updated his own social media platforms with hot images of his wife. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr revealed that he shared a picture of her rocking a one-piece bodysuit and seductively posing in a doorway while he watched on.