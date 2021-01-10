‘DWTS’ Pro Keo Motsepe Gets Support From His Co-Stars Following The Death Of His Mother

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer shared the sad news on Instagram.

Keo Motsepe is getting support from his Dancing with the Stars family following the sudden death of his mother.

In a new post on his social media page, seen here, the 31-year-old South African pro dancer shared a sweet photo of his mother making a kiss-face at the camera. In the caption, a heartbroken Keo penned a message to his late mom.

“I love you mama, ” he wrote. “May your soul rest in peace.”

Keo received plenty of love from his fans and famous friends in the comments section. Many Dancing With the Stars alumni responded to the post, including the dancer’s new girlfriend Chrishell Stause, who lost her own mom to cancer last year.

“Your beautiful mother’s soul will always be with you,” the Selling Sunset star wrote to her new beau. “I hope you feel all the love and support surrounding you at this time.”

“I’m so sorry Keo. Sending you so much love xx,” added DWTS veteran Sharna Burgess.

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba also offered condolences to the longtime DWTS choreographer.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Keo. Sending you lots of love and support,” the TV judge added.

Other co-stars, including fellow pro dancers Maskim Chmerkovskiy, Hayley Erbert, and Gleb Savchecko, posted messages and broken heart emoji, while show newcomer Pasha Pashkov told his co-star everyone is “here” for him.

Keo’s most recent dance partner, actress Anne Heche, also posted a message.

“Sending you lots of love, partner,” she wrote. “I hope you feel how loved you are by so many during this difficult time.”

In addition, former DWTS champ Alfonso Ribeiro and the show’s most recent mirrorball winner, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe also posted touching messages for Keo and his family.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Last week, Keo appeared on Instagram live to tell his fans that he woke up to the “most painful news ever.”

“I lost the queen of my heart,” he said of his mother’s death, according to ET Online.

The pro dancer also shared a photo of his mother on his Instagram, stories with the caption, “I am gonna miss you mama. I love you. #RIP.”

Keo’s sad news comes weeks after his romance with Chrishell began making headlines. The two spent a romantic week in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with mutual pal Gleb and his rumored new flame, actress Cassie Scerbo. Chrishell has said that having her man with her family in Kentucky for the holidays made her first Christmas without her mother easier to bear.

In a year-end post days before his mom’s passing, seen here, Keo shared a collage of photos that included a pic of his mother as well as a snap from his Kentucky Christmas.