Kara Del Toro Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Chic Monochromatic Look

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps taken outdoors on what appeared to be a gorgeous day. Kara rocked a figure-hugging outfit from the brand Source Unknown, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the first slide. She also tagged the brand COS, giving her followers some more information about her chic look.

Kara stood in front of a large water fountain, with several towering trees visible in the background. The sun illuminated a portion of the verdant field she was near, although Kara herself was positioned in the shade.

She flaunted a serious amount of cleavage in her ensemble, a dress with a low-cut neckline and long sleeves. The entire garment was crafted from a white ribbed material that draped over portions of Kara’s physique while clinging to others, and the stark shade looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

She accessorized with a fluffy white bucket hat, and also carried a bag crafted from the same cozy material. She finished off the look with some small hoop earrings and a gold choker necklace, her long locks tumbling down her chest in voluminous curls.

Kara kept her gaze focused on the camera in the first slide, but in the second, had turned her face the side so the camera captured her flawless features in profile. The garment was a midi length with the hem hitting part of the way down her shins, and the fabric hugged her shapely hips and slim waist, highlighting her hourglass figure.

In the third and fourth snaps, Kara used her surroundings to her advantage and posed while perched on the bench surrounding the fountain. She paired the dress with boots in the same hue, and the seated position allowed her followers to see that the footwear was knee-high.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 20,600 likes within 17 hours, as well as 157 comments from her audience.

“Looking so pretty,” one fan wrote simply.

“You rocked this look,” another chimed in, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I’m obsessed,” a third fan remarked, including a flame emoji in the compliment.

“I love your style so classy and gorgeous,” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a steamy duo of shots taken in front of a large window with statement curtains. She rocked a cream-colored dress with a large cut-out that rendered the look nearly backless, and the form-fitting piece highlighted her pert posterior.