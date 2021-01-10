Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Changing Figure In A Crop Top & Matching Sweatpants

Blond beauty Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps in which she showcased her changing body. Hilde rocked an ensemble from the brand Bo and Tee for the occasion, and she tagged the label’s own Instagram page in the first picture as well as in the caption of the post.

Hilde stood on a stretch of concrete with a breathtaking ocean view visible in the background. The water stretched out to the horizon, and the pictures appeared to have been captured at sunset, as an orange glow illuminated the scene. The snaps were taken in Scarborough, Western Australia, as the geotag indicated.

Hilde flaunted her curves in a teal crop top with a zipper extending all the way down the front of the piece. She had the garment zipped all the way up, but the scooped neckline still managed to reveal a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps extended over her shoulders, and the garment hugged her curves, ending an inch or two below her breasts. The vibrant hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

She kept her look cozy by pairing the top with sweatpants in a matching hue. She pulled the bottoms low on her hips, with the waistband stretching underneath her growing baby bump. The sweatpants had a loose fit, the fabric draping over her curves without clinging too tightly.

She had the bottoms of the garment pushed slightly up, a styling move that drew attention to her crisp white sneakers. Her footwear was from the brand Taeger, who she also tagged, and Hilde finished the look with a backwards pale pink baseball cap and a delicate necklace as well as a golden bangle on one wrist.

Her long blond locks were styled in braids, and she showed the ensemble from different angles, concluding with a side view that highlighted her belly.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 19,200 likes within just one hour of going live. It also received 267 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“You and your little bump are so beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You look absolutely incredible,” another follower chimed in.

“You’re always stunning baby,” a third fan remarked.

“Somewhere out there is one lucky guy. You look amazing,” yet another follower commented, referencing Hilde’s partner.

