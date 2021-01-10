WWE’s Dana Brooke Flaunts Her Legs & Channels Barbie In One-Piece Bodysuit

WWE superstar Dana Brooke took a break from wrestling to pay tribute to a pop culture icon over the weekend. The Monday Night Raw superstar took to Instagram and shared a snap of her dressed up as Barbie with her 1.1 million followers, much to their delight.

The image featured Brooke posing in front of a pink background and putting on a leggy display. The blond bombshell wore a one-piece bodysuit that showed off her marvelous figure, most notably her legs and an ample amount of cleavage.

The outfit’s material was decorated in black writing and some illustrations. She topped off the get-up with a pink jacket and black heels, the latter of which left enough room for her to display the tattoo on her right foot.

Brooke also accessorized with some large hoop earrings and a pink headband, which kept her golden locks tied up. The wrestler’s pose also saw her grab onto strands of her hair with both of her hands, all while staring into the camera with a sensual expression on her face.

Brooke quoted some of the lyrics to Aqua’s famous “Barbie Girl” song in the accompanying caption. She also credited the people who were responsible for dressing her up and taking the photo.

Brooke’s fans and peers responded positively to the upload as well. Since it hit the image-sharing platform on Saturday, it’s gained over 40,000 likes and plenty of positive feedback in the comments section.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made an appearance via her own Instagram account to share her enthusiasm for Brooke’s upload.

“Love this photo,” wrote Stratus, before adding two hearts.

“Serving it up hot,” gushed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing the compliment with fire emojis for extra sizzle.

Brooke’s boyfriend, Ulysses Diaz, also showed up on Instagram. He simply posted a picture of a crown, presumably to inform his significant other that she’s his queen.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the replies section, which was unsurprising considering that Brooke’s social media posts always go down a treat with her admirers.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the 32-year-old has shared a variety of hot snaps of late. Last week, she uploaded a photo of her in a sultry bikini while posing by the pool.

She has also shown off her romantic side with some of her pictures. As The Inquisitr pointed out, Brooke took to the aforementioned image-sharing platform two weeks ago and posted a collection of photos of her making out with Diaz.