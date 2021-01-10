Brittany Cartwright Poses For 27-Week Bump Pic, Reveals Secret To Curbing All Day ‘Morning Sickness’

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star says she found a trick to stop feeling sick.

Brittany Cartwright showed off her 27-week baby bump in a new mirror selfie shared on her husband Jax Taylor’s Instagram page.

In the social media snap, the former Vanderpump Rules star, 31, wore a color block sweatshirt and leggings as she posed with her husband of one year and cradled her bump while posing in their Valley Village home.

In the caption to the post, Jax noted that Brittany has just entered the third trimester of her pregnancy with their son, at 27 weeks. He also referred to his gorgeous wife as his “partner for life.”

“Love my boys!” Brittany responded in the comments section.

Other followers also reacted to the sweet pic.

“Love this and y’all! She is glowing!!!!” one fan wrote of the expectant mama.

“You’re both beaming, Can’t wait to follow your journey as a mom!” another chimed in.

“13 more to go,” another added. “Trust those last four weeks will feel like an eternity but it will all be worth it.”

Another fan couldn’t believe Brittany is only starting her third trimester.

“Really that’s it?” the surprised follower wrote. “Feel like she has been pregnant 4eva. Looks so pretty!”

On her own Instagram page, Brittany gave her followers a more close-up look at her bump. In a sweet video shared on her story, the Kentucky beauty had her shirt pulled up to expose her belly as her little boy began kicking.

“Mama loves you, yes I do,” Brittany told her baby.

In the caption, the former SURver noted that her baby reacts every time the theme song to the sitcom The Office comes on.

“He’s up,” Brittany wrote of her baby. “Every time we start on The Office he wakes up.”

Brittany, who has been suffering from severe morning sickness throughout her pregnancy, also revealed that he finally found a cure for her constant nausea. The former Bravo star shared a pic of her snack-size portion of broccoli, cherry tomatoes, carrot sticks, and ranch dressing.

“No large meals here anymore,” she wrote.”Eating small snacks throughout the day is the only way I can keep my food down now. This may help some of you other mom to be’s going through all day ‘morning sickness’ like me too.”

Brittany has been vocal about her ongoing morning sickness. She previously told People was getting “loads” of nausea and felt tired, but was super excited for her pregnancy.

The Vanderpump Rules couple will welcome their son in April, the same month that their longtime co-stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent will welcome baby girls.