Evgeniya Lvovna Models Skintight Yoga Pants While Exercising, Despite Her Broken Foot

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a series of videos where she demonstrated a grueling workout regimen — despite that fact that she was still recovering from a broken foot.

Lvovna modeled a pair of skintight yoga pants for the occasion. The spandex-like material hugged her curves, and the high-waisted silhouette of the pants cinched at her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The leggings were decorated with a fun honeycomb knit pattern that served to draw even more attention to her figure. They were designed in a dark palette scheme which highlighted the fitness model’s sun-kissed skin, and a monochrome panel at her waistband flattered her trim torso.

Lvovna paired the yoga pants with a steel gray sports bra. The sports bra featured three straps on each side of the band that criss-crossed against each other to form an intricate pattern against her shoulder blades. In the front, the bra featured a low scooped neckline that revealed the model’s collarbone and décolletage. The hem cropped just below the bust so that the fitness influencer could flaunt her toned midriff.

Lvovna completed the look with a pair of black ankle socks and white Converse-style sneakers. She also sported a large black recovery boot on her right leg. She styled her long brunette locks into a loose and chunky side braid that she tossed over her shoulder. A few escaped wavy tresses framed her face.

Lvovna posted six slides in total to show off a routine that focused on her biceps in lieu of leg training. In the first video, she demonstrated a leverage lateral pulldown, which she then followed up with a single arm version. In the third slide and fourth slides, she showed off both a wide and close grip rowing motion. Last but not least, she completed a number of bicep curls. The location was geotagged as Atilis Gym in New Jersey.

Fans loved the new upload and awarded the post over 25,000 likes and around 320 comments.

“Fitness inspiration,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment by adding two red hearts and a curled bicep emoji.

“I love to see the dedication with the injury! Keep it up,” encouraged a second.

“I wish you good recovery Evie, you are awesome, you don’t give up working out,” echoed a third.

“Beautiful and preciously awesome as always,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a kissing face and a fire symbol.

