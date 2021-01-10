‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Daily Spoilers: Hope Erupts At Steffy, Finn Takes His Anger Out On Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Thursday, January 7 reveal Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) begging his wife for forgiveness. Later, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) explodes at Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tackles Liam.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and her sister’s rivalry is just getting started as well. She erupts when Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) declares that she’s staying, and taunts Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) to admit that he has feelings for her.

Monday, January 11 – Hope Shattered By Betrayal

As seen below, Hope is shattered when Liam confesses that he cheated on her. The Spencer heir haltingly tells her how he and Steffy got drunk and made love on the night that he thought that she had kissed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He also shares the shocking news that Steffy is pregnant.

Steffy is torn about confessing after Finn tells her that he wants to have a future with her, per SheKnows Soaps.

RT to give Annika Noelle a round of applause for her amazing performance today! ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/sFKivzUv4S — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 8, 2021

Tuesday, January 12 – Zoe Sees Red

Steffy tells Finn that she and Liam slept together. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers predict that he won’t take the news well. After all, the doctor was falling hard for her and, as seen in the tweet below, recently said that Steffy’s place felt like home to him.

Liam pleads with Hope to forgive him for betraying their wedding vows. How can Hope forgive him if his ex-wife could be carrying his child?

Zoe sees red when Paris tells her that she and Zende kissed.

Wednesday, January 13 – Steffy Confesses On The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy reveals that she’s pregnant. Finn is taken by surprise by her news and doesn’t know how to deal with the revelation.

The rivalry between Zoe and Paris heats up. Paris is feeling plucky after Zende recently chased her, as evidenced by the below tweet, and told her that he doesn’t want her to go. Paris refuses to leave town and tells her sister that she’s taking the job at Forrester Foundation.

Upset that Zoe is the reason why she is leaving, Zende chases after Paris today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/HUo1yvtKYN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 8, 2021

Thursday, January 14 – Finn Takes His Anger Out On Liam

Finn confronts Liam about sleeping with Steffy. The physician is fuming and accusations start to fly as Finn picks a fight with Steffy’s ex.

Hope’s not ready to talk about Liam’s betrayal yet. She hides her broken heart from her mother because she knows Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke will unleash her wrath on Liam and Steffy if she finds out about their one-night stand.

Friday, January 15 – All Hell Breaks When Hope Explodes At Steffy

Hope is spitting mad. She explodes when she comes face-to-face with Steffy and all hell breaks loose.

Zende asks Zoe about Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). However, the model has another agenda. She taunts him to admit that he has feelings for her. She’s afraid that he may have fallen for her sister instead.