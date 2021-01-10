Tarsha Whitmore Models Skintight ‘Bombshell’ Yoga Pants And A Tiny Cropped Tee

Social media star Tarsha Whitmore stunned her 879,000 Instagram followers after she modeled a skintight athleisure set on Sunday morning.

For the top, Tarsha opted for a classic white short-sleeved t-shirt. The shirt featured a crew neckline and was so tight that little of her torso was left to the imagination. The model tied the hem of the garment into a knot just below her bust to create a cropped style. The result allowed Tarsha to show off her toned abs. The brand’s name, Bombshell, was written in small scripted letters at the top of the shirt.

Tarsha completed the look with a pair of cerulean blue yoga pants. The bright shade not only gave the photo a stunning pop of color but also highlighted the model’s deep bronzed tan. The spandex-like material flattered her curves, and the high-waisted silhouette cinched at the Aussie’s midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. The leggings featured a white cuff with blue stripes at the ankle, providing some pattern to the leggings while coordinating with the top.

The influencer styled her honey blond hair into a trendy center part and opted for a sleek and chic look so that her tresses cascaded down to hit her waist. Her sole accessory was a modern accent ring on the middle finger of her right hand. To complete the look, she wore a pair of chunky white sneakers from Nike.

The setting for the shot was a chic brunch spot that was geotagged as Australia’s Gold Coast. Tarsha posed by offering a small smile while sitting on a ledge and bending her knee to rest her foot up on a bench. She pushed back her hair with one hand while using the other to hold a cup of iced coffee.

In the background, other diners ate and drank and open shelving decorated with plants offered a lively and bohemian vibe to the shot. In the caption for the photo, Tarsha explained that she was out and about for a “catch up.”

Fans of the Australian stunner loved the new upload and awarded the post around 8,000 likes and more than 60 comments within just a couple of hours.

“Goals,” proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the declaration with two heart-eye face emoji and a fire symbol.

“What a beauty,” raved a second.

“Send the shoes pls,” cheekily joked a third.

“That’s so gorgeous,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with a red rose symbol.

