Ainsley Rodriguez Wears The Tiniest Yoga Shorts Possible While Getting ‘In A Sweat’

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez wowed her 1.9 million Instagram followers after demonstrating a series of difficult exercises that showed how she got “in a sweat.”

For the occasion, the fitness influencer wore a shorts and sports bra combination. The sports bra was a light peach hue and featured a low scooped neckline that flaunted both her toned shoulders and décolletage. The sports bra had thick straps to offer support during Ainsley’s grueling workout and was cropped just below the bust so that her abs were on full display. In the back, the garment formed a racerback silhouette.

She completed the look with a pair of the tiniest yoga shorts possible. They were a fun tie-dye pattern that included shades such as gray, pink, and orange. The combination not only added a pop of color to the upload, but also accentuated the trainer’s bronzed skin.

The shorts featured a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at Rodriguez’s midriff to emphasize her hourglass figure. The spandex-like material hugged her curves and showed off her chiseled muscles before ending at her upper thighs to reveal almost all of her toned legs.

Rodriguez wore a pair of white sneakers with bright pink accents to complete her outfit. She styled her long brunette locks into a practical ponytail with an added side-braid that gave a slightly beach-like air to the ensemble. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a gold cuffed bracelet.

The setting for the post was a chic living room with a gray concrete wall, large flat-screen television, and lush green plant in the background. Ainsley posted six slides in full to demonstrate various the various exercises — all of which were completed on a hot pink yoga mat.

The moves ranged from lunges in the first video to plank jumps in the second and burpees in the third. Other exercises included squats and knee raises.

Fans loved the new update and awarded the post over 18,000 likes and more than 260 comments.

“Danggggggg Ainsley! Real Nice,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a green checkmark, curled bicep emoji, and one hundred percent symbol.

“I’m loving the motivation I’m getting from you my friend,” gushed a second.

“Great workout and good movement,” proclaimed a third.

“It’s unbelievable how amazing you are,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with two red hearts and a besotted face symbol.

