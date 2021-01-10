Madison Woolley Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini While Basking Under The Sun: ‘Busy’

Madison Woolley took to Instagram on Sunday, January 10, to upload two new snapshots that showed her flashing some skin while basking in the sun’s rays at the beach. The Australian model rocked a black two-piece swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her assets and hourglass figure.

The influencer flaunted her bombshell curves in a sexy bikini set that left her fans stunned. The top featured itty-bitty triangle cups that hardly contained her shapely breasts, showing a hint of her sideboob from certain angles. However, the cups were fully-lined, and it secured her nipples. The garment also had a plunging neckline that offered a generous view of her cleavage. The thin straps that provided support went over her shoulders, and the extra-long strings were crisscrossed over her midriff and tied around her back.

She sported a pair of scanty bottoms. It boasted a low-cut waistline that accentuated her toned midsection, particularly her flat stomach and abs. The thin straps were tied on the sides of her waist, highlighting curvy hips. The high leg cuts also left plenty of skin exposed.

In the first photo, Madison could be seen enjoying the warm weather while dressed in her skimpy two-piece swimsuit. She made use of her phone’s front camera, placing the mobile device in front of her. The angle gave a good look at her hourglass frame. The babe posed in the middle of the frame, looking straight into the lens as she raised her left hand to the side of her head.

The second snapshot showed Madison in a similar stance. This time, her right hand was stretched and close to the mobile device. The vast ocean with some waves, the bright blue sky, and clouds comprised the background of the shots. Despite the stunning views, viewers were more captivated by Madison’s beauty and sexy body.

The hottie opted to wear a pair of twisted hoop earrings and a thick, gold bangle with her beach attire. She parted her blond hair in the center and tucked some sections behind her ears. The strands were mostly straight, with some waves at the ends.

Madison wrote a single word in the caption of the post, indicating that she was preoccupied with something. According to the geotag, the saucy snaps were taken at Noosa in Queensland.

The share proved to be popular with her social media admirers. In less than a day, the post accrued more than 6,400 likes and upward of 70 comments. Many of her eager supporters took to the comments section to praise her beauty and fantastic physique, showering her with numerous compliments and various emoji.

“Way too beautiful,” a fan wrote, adding a black heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Heavenly beauty,” added another follower.