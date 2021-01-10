Allie Auton Flaunts Perky Assets In Sexy Corset That Bares Her Cleavage

Allie Auton had a little trouble putting her outfit together today, as she herself detailed on Instagram. The Aussie model couldn’t make up her mind between the chic and cozy look, and ended up going with both options. A pair of photos shared to her feed this morning saw the gorgeous blonde rocking a sexy black corset, which she paired with cozy sweatpants. Nonetheless, her admirers didn’t seemed too bothered by the mixed style, leaving plenty of appreciative remarks in the comments section of the post.

“Only you could make the two look cute together,” said one person.

“Cute, comfy and stunning,” declared another follower.

“Love this outfit,” assured a third fan.

“I love it Beautiful view,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Allie was certainly a vision in the revealing corset, which had a low neckline that squeezed her cleavage out at the center. The top featured small balconette cups, which left a vast expanse of décolletage on show. It had a tight bodice reinforced with underwire and busks, highlighting the model’s trim midsection and small waist.

While the corset cut off well below the ribs, the bottom part extended over her tummy, creating a v-shaped pattern that flashed a glimpse of her toned midriff. The piece was complete with spaghetti shoulder straps, which were almost concealed underneath Allie’s cascading locks.

Meanwhile, the sweatpants emphasized the model’s lean legs and curvy thighs, despite their somewhat loose fit around the hips. Although their unconstrained nature contrasted with the skintight top, the sporty bottoms coordinated with the elegant number, resulting in an all-black ensemble that flattered Allie’s golden tresses and brought out her bronzed tan.

The outfit was from online retailer Oh Polly, which Allie made sure to tag in her caption. The 25-year-old added extra sophistication to the look with massive gold hoop earrings. A band ring on her index finger added some extra bling. She styled her hair in loose waves that framed her face and brushed over her shoulders. She slipped on a pair of white sneakers for comfort.

The Brisbane-based beauty appeared to be in an underground garage, which suggested she was on her way out. She posed with her back to a massive concrete wall, showing off her fit figure while casually holding one hand in her side pocket. The first picture was more closely cropped to her hourglass curves and saw Allie parting her thighs as she cocked her hip. The second snap captured her in full and showed the stunner gracefully bending one knee as she seemingly tugged on the cinched waistband of her pants.

The upload didn’t fail to captivate the attention of Allie’s online admirers, and was rewarded with close to 4,950 likes and 71 comments in the first two hours of going live on the platform.

Allie looked sensational in black in her previous post as well, wherein she teased her following with cleavage while rocking a plunging mini dress. Shared with fans January 6, that photo has garnered more than 38,660 likes to date.