Lauren Dascalo Works Her Booty In Teeny Shorts & Sports Bra For Sexy Gym Video

Lauren Dascalo showed off her muscular build in a teeny ensemble for her most recent Instagram update. The blond bombshell put her fit figure on full display as she performed exercise moves in front of the camera.

In the sexy clip, Lauren worked her booty, as well as her other body parts in a pair of teeny shorts. The gray spandex conformed to her pert posterior and fit snugly around her narrow hips and slim waist. The garment also emphasized her toned legs.

She added a matching sports bra, which included slender straps that flashed her muscular biceps and shoulders. The bra featured a square neckline that showcased her cleavage and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. She accessorized the style with a pair of white sneakers.

In the video, Lauren is seen lifting weights and doing squats as she bent her knees and arched her back. She also sported a gray jacket, which she later discards as her workout progresses. At one point, she sat on her knees with her thighs apart as she flexed her muscles and smiled for the camera.

In the background, a mirror could be seen, as well as a rack of dumbbells. A bright yellow punching bag is also visible hanging behind Lauren. In the caption, she revealed to her followers that it was the season to “shred” her body.

Her long, blond hair was parted down the middle. The locks were twisted into two braids that fell over both of her shoulders. She also left her bangs free to frame her face.

Lauren’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the video, which was watched more than 115,000 times within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 120 messages.

“Just killing it,” one follower stated.

“TANNED SHREDDED! Gorgeous personality,” another declared.

“OMG you’re spectacular,” a third comment read.

“Best fitness inspiration ever,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport body-baring outfits that cling to her hourglass figure and showcase her toned and trim physique.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a neon yellow bikini as she lounged by the pool in a pair of matching sunglasses. That post was also a hit. To date, it’s pulled in more than 28,000 likes and over 620 comments.