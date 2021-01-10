Alicia Parr Shows Off Her Tanned & Toned Beach Bod In A Red Bikini

Alicia Parr didn’t hold back when it came to showing off her insane physique in a recent Instagram share over the weekend. The brunette bombshell slayed as she opted for a skimpy look.

In the stunning pics, Alicia showed off her tanned and toned beach bod as she posed in a red bikini. The revealing top included a deep neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage and gave fans a peek at her sideboob.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her narrow hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist while accentuating her lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a nude robe, which she left open to bare her body. She also rocked a pair of trendy sunglasses on her face.

In the first photo, Alicia sat with her thighs apart and her knees in the sand. Her back was arched as she placed one hand behind her head. The other hand rested on her thigh. In the second snap, Alicia placed her fingers in the sand as she used her other hand to brush the hair from her eyes. Her head was tilted to the side and she wore a flirty smile on her face.

In the background, the white sand beach was visible. Some large houses and a bright blue sky with white, fluffy clouds could also be seen. In the caption, Alicia posted a sun emoji.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Alicia’s 559,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their approval for the post by clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first day after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 messages during that time.

“So hot baby girl,” one follower declared.

“Always the prettiest,” another gushed.

“Really wonderful shape,” a third social media user wrote.

“Beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

The model never seems to disappoint when it comes to flashing her hard body in racy outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tight tops, revealing dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alicia recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a barely there pink string bikini while soaking up some sunshine at the beach. To date, that post has reeled in more than 28,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.