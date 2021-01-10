Gwen Singer Poses Seductively In Sporty White Undies & Matching Bra

Gwen Singer went for a sexy, yet laid back look in her most recent Instagram post on Saturday. The social media stunner slayed in a racy ensemble, which was sure to have her fans drooling.

In the steamy shot, Gwen posed seductively as she rocked a pair of sporty white undies. The bottoms appeared to be a thong cut that were pulled high over her curvaceous hips and clung tightly to her petite waist. The lingerie also exposed her round booty and muscular thighs.

The matching bra featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a deep neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage and sideboob. Her taut tummy and impressive abs were also on full display. She accessorized the style with a gold necklace around her neck and bracelets on both of her wrists.

Gwen posed on her knees for the shot. She had her thighs apart and her back arched as she pushed her pert posterior outward. She placed one hand on the floor in front of her as the other reached back to rested a hand over her hip and booty. She tilted her head upward and wore a bright smile on her face.

In the background, a photographer could be seen snapping shots of Gwen. In the caption, she told her followers that crawling was still a way to get their destination.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose curls that she pushed over one of her shoulders.

Gwen’s over 1.2 million followers wasted no time showing some love to the post by clicking the like button more than 19,000 times within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 300 messages during that time.

“Being early on your new posts always makes me so freakin’ happy,” one follower declared.

“Why do u always leave me speechless with no words to describe how phenomenal u are! There are just no words available for me to describe ur awesomeness!” another wrote.

“Your eyes are so expressive. Inside and out; you are so beautiful,” a third comment read.

“That’s one gorgeous smile!” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showcasing her epic curves in racy ensembles. She’s often seen flashing her busty chest, long legs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently dropped jaws when she opted for an animal-print bikini.