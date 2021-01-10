Donald Trump Won’t Lower Flags For Officer Killed In Capitol Riots Or Reach Out To His Family, Report Says

During Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol, when a group supportive of President Donald Trump invaded and vandalized the building, multiple individuals lost their lives. Police officer Brian Sicknick was one of them.

According to a Saturday report from The New York Times, Trump has not lowered the flags at federal buildings to honor Sicknick, nor has he contacted the slain officer’s family to express condolences.

“While the flags at the Capitol have been lowered, Mr. Trump has not issued a similar order for federal buildings under his control. A White House spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.”

Sicknick, an Iraq war veteran, died from injuries he sustained after clashing with pro-Trump rioters, who violently attacked security forces.

According to two law enforcement officials who spoke to The New York Times under the condition of anonymity, Sicknick was repeatedly hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

In a statement released on Thursday, Sicknick’s’s police department said that his death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch and federal agencies.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the statement read.

The crime took place hours after Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, during which he dismissed the 2020 presidential election as rigged, claimed that Democrat Joe Biden won thanks to widespread voter fraud, and attacked both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

He apparently incited his supporters to violently enter the building in order to stop Congress from certifying Electoral College votes.

Though Trump has not reached out to Sicknick’s family, Vice President Mike Pence has, according to an individual familiar with the situation.

Pence presided over the joint session of Congress and refused to intervene in the process, which drew the ire of some pro-Trump rioters, who threatened the Indiana Republican with violence and suggested that he be hanged.

Trump and Pence have reportedly not spoken since Wednesday morning.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told The New York Times that “we strongly condemn all calls to violence, including those against any member of this administration.”

Trump’s apparent willingness to condone and incite violence has been condemned by both Democrats and Republicans. A majority of House Democrats have come out in favor of impeachment, endorsing a resolution drafted by California Rep. Ted Lieu.