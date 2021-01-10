Heather Graham, 50, Grabs Attention In Leopard-Print String Bikini At The Beach

Heather Graham, 50, looked absolutely stunning in her most recently Instagram upload on Saturday night. The actress didn’t appear to be shy when it came to showing some skin in front of the camera.

In the sexy shot, Heather grabbed attention in a racy leopard-print string bikini. The skimpy top featured thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. It also featured a low-cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms tied around her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist tightly as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Heather stood on the beach with her toes buried in the sand. She bent one knee and shifted her weight to one side. She placed a hand around her hip as the other hung at her side. Her back was arched slightly and her shoulders were pulled back while she wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, some large rock formations were visible. A stunning ocean scene could also be seen behind Heather, as well as a bright, blue sky. In the caption, the actress revealed that she was doing some meditation by the water.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and spilled over both of her shoulders.

Heather’s 340,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 14,000 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 500 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You look gorgeous! Enjoy the beautiful weather!” one follower wrote.

“Wish I would have seen this before I ordered Postmates,” another joked.

“Oscar nomination for that BOD!!! How old are you now?” a third social media user gushed.

“Heather you always look amazing,” a fourth person commented.

The actress is no stranger to showing off her incredible physique in racy outfits online. She’s become known for posting shots of herself rocking skimpy bathing suits, tight dresses, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Heather recently showcased her curves in a white lace dress and brown stockings on the set of her new movie. To date, that post has raked in more than 34,000 likes and over 580 comments.