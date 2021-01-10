Angela Simmons Showers In A Blue Bikini During Her Caribbean Getaway

Angela revealed that her vacation was coming to an end.

Angela Simmons showed off her bombshell curves while showering during her Caribbean vacation. On Saturday, the Growing Up Hip Hop star took to Instagram to share a photo of the jewel-toned bikini that she rocked while rinsing off.

In her caption, Angela, 33, revealed that she was relishing some of her final moments on the island of St. Lucia. She also tagged the Instagram page for the luxury hotel where she’s been staying, the Stonefield Villa Resort. She was pictured utilizing one of its spacious outdoor showers, which she described as her “happy place.”

The luxurious shower was crafted out of stone tiles that featured an earthy color palette. A stone mosaic with a sunburst motif decorated one wall, and forest green plants with long, blade-like leaves grew underneath it. A low stone border kept their soil out of the shower.

There was a row of three empty shelves one the corner of the unit. The bell-shaped showerhead was mounted on a pale wooden panel, and it was positioned high over Angela’s head. Above it, dark wooden beams with no ceiling above them allowed natural light in.

Angela was dressed as if she’d just enjoyed a day at the beach. She rocked a bikini in a sapphire blue shade that looked striking against her dark skin. The swimsuit featured sparkly silver embellishments on its halter straps and side bands. Her top had sliding triangle cups that she wore pulled wide apart to better accommodate her ample cleavage. Her scanty bottoms dipped down low in the front, while the sides were stretched up high on her curvy hips. One part of her two-piece featured long strings that were wrapped around her trim waist twice so that they crisscrossed over her navel.

Angela’s bling consisted of stacked silver necklaces, a pair of stud earrings, and two anklets on her right ankle. She wore her long, blond braids pushed back behind her shoulders as she stood beneath the shower’s spray. Her bathing suit was just beginning to get wet when her photo was snapped.

The Simmons Beauty creator looked blissful as she closed her eyes, lifted her chin, and placed her right hand high up against the wooden panel on the wall. She made sure to get up on her toes to elongate her legs, and she reached up to place her right hand on the left side of her head to stretch out her toned torso.

Angela’s online audience awarded her bikini pic with over 100,000 likes and 1,000 messages.

“Turn around real quick,” begged one fan in the comments section.

“Living your best life! Love it,” another admirer added.

“This is one amazing woman,” declared a third devotee.