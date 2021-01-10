Hannah Ann Sluss Shows Off Curvy Figure In Plunging Crop Top And Tight Booty Shorts

Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers when she updated her account with some stunning new snapshots of herself on Saturday, January 9.

The 24-year-old reality television personality was captured on a lush property for the two-slide series as several flowers and trees filled the background. Hannah stood centered in both frames and struck two flirtatious poses.

In the first photo, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she cocked one hip to place emphasis on her curves. She tilted her head slightly to the right and smiled widely as she looked directly at the camera, exuding a happy energy. The second photo showed her in a similar stance, except that time, she kept her hands together in front of her thighs as she smiled sweetly, emitting more of a demure vibe.

Her mid-length brunette locks were styled in slight waves which fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her round-shaped nails short with a dark blue polish that added a pop of color to her look.

She showed off her enviable figure in a scanty three-piece ensemble. Her white top featured two thick shoulder straps, a ribbed texture, and a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of cleavage. The garment also featured a cropped cut that exposed part of her flat midsection.

Hannah teamed the number with high-waisted sky-blue shorts that hugged her curves, highlighting her hips, booty, and waist. She finished the look with a matching sweater that she wore around her elbows.

She accessorized the cute ensemble with several rings on both hands, a necklace, and large gold hoop earrings.

Hannah was captured in Los Angeles, according to the post’s geotag. In the caption, she engaged with her followers by asking them who they’re rooting for in the football playoffs.

The gorgeous snapshots went live less than one hour ago and have already amassed more than 25,000 likes. Furthermore, nearly 200 fans showed their support in the comments section, where they complimented the model on her form, stunning looks, and choice of attire.

“I’m rooting for you in that blue,” one person wrote, filling their comment with star-eyes emoji.

“So cute! Love that outfit,” a second admirer asserted.

“Aww you look so happy! I love it,” a third follower added.

“How can you be so gorgeous and cute at the same time,” a fourth individual wanted to know.

Hannah has taken to Instagram to serve up plenty of breathtaking looks this month. On December 27, she uploaded several shots of herself in a revealing red top and skintight leather pants.