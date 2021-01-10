Isabella Buscemi Leaves Little To Imagination In Scanty Blue Lace Lingerie

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi captured the attention of plenty of her 2.5 million Instagram followers on Saturday, January 9, when she shared a sizzling-hot new image of herself in a scanty ensemble.

The 22-year-old looked to be captured in her bedroom as she struck a very sexy pose while atop a large bed. The front of her figure faced the camera as she stood on her shins with her thighs parted. She swept her locks away from her face with her right hand while her left hand looked to be cupping her backside. She pushed her chest forward and emitted a very sultry energy as she wore a pout on her face. She also engaged with the camera by directing her soft stare towards the lens. In front of her was a large bouquet of pink roses from Dose of Roses, a floral arrangement company based in Beverly Hills.

Her long highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves that fell effortlessly around her shoulders. Her short nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a vibrant white polish that popped against her tanned complexion.

Isabella’s curvaceous physique was clearly on show in a scanty blue lingerie set. Her top featured two thin adjustable shoulder straps, satin-lined underwire, and floral lace cups that exposed an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob. She teamed the top with matching, scantily cut panties that also provided just minimal coverage, drawing the eye to her slim core, curvy hips and pert backside.

The model accessorized the intimate look with her signature nameplate necklace, small stud earrings and a naval piercing.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Dose of Rose’s Instagram handle.

The drool-worthy image quickly received a large amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 26,000 likes since going live just four hours ago. Additionally, more than 150 fans articulated their adulation for Isabella, her attire, and her beauty in the comments section.

“Baby girl you looking fireeeee,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Damn you look hot and sexy in that lingerie,” a second fan added.

“Forget the roses, you are gorgeous,” a third admirer commented, filling their comment with several fire, red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful as always,” a fourth individual proclaimed, following their compliment with a string of heart-eye emoji.

The stunner has tantalized her fans on more than a few occasions this week. Just yesterday, she posted a sexy video of herself in an impossibly tiny floral bikini while hanging out poolside.