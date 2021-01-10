Carmen Electra, 48, Slays In A Studded Collar And Ripped T-Shirt On Instagram

The seemingly ageless celebrity is repping ex-husband Dave Navarro's new project.

Carmen Electra looked stunning — and arguably more than 20 years younger than her actual age – in her most recent social media update on Saturday afternoon. She displayed a glamorous appearance combined with a punk-rock vibe that thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers. Over 8,000 fans double-tapped their screens in the first hour after the post was uploaded, including fitness model Holly Barker.

Carmen added several tags in the caption, including one linking to long-time friend and ex-husband, musician Dave Navarro. She proudly remarked that she was happy to help support Dual Diagnosis, his project with Los Angeles-based street artist Padhia. As described on the brand’s Instagram page, the two endeavor to create “a unifying movement for the DIFFERENT ONES.” Dave also personally reposted Carmen’s share, and explained further that the project includes “apparel, fine art, installations and mental health awareness movement.”

Carmen modeled an oversized black t-shirt from the company. It featured cuffed sleeves embellished with evenly-spaced safety pins, and a horizontal tear below the collar that was also adorned with a trio of the silver pins. The wide neckline draped low and was slightly offset due to the loose fit of the shirt, and exposed a bit of her decolletage. The words “Insanity is its own cure” were printed across the front of the garment in scribbled, seemingly handwritten letters that had been frenetically traced and retraced. A smattering of asymmetrical dots surrounded the phrase, as if ink had been splattered on the surface during the process of penning it.

She also wore a wide leather choker studded with a single row of silver spikes and an o-ring attached in the center. A pair of huge diamond studs in her ears completed the accessories.

Carmen’s blond locks were parted in the center and slicked back into a braid at the nape of her neck, which she pulled over her right shoulder. Her already long hair was made even more so with the help of an extension, and the tail draped across her bust and all the way down to her waist.

She stood facing the camera at a slight angle, with her chin dropped, one shoulder much higher than the other, and her arms relaxed at her sides. The positioning of her body indicated that she was standing with her hands in the front pockets of a pair of pants, although her lower half was not visible in the snap.

Carmen’s crystal blue eyes and bright lips were hypnotizing, and a diffused light beautifully accentuated her striking bone structure.