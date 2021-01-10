Lincoln Project Is Reportedly Creating A Database Of Trump Administration Officials

The Lincoln Project is creating a database of officials and staffers from Donald Trump’s administration that will purportedly be used to hold them accountable for supporting the head of state during his time in office, Breitbart reported.

“At @ProjectLincoln we are constructing a database of Trump officials & staff that will detail their roles in the Trump administration & track where they are now,” Lincoln Project staffer and GOP operative Stuart Stevens tweeted on Saturday.

“No personal info, only professional. But they will be held accountable & not allowed to pretend they were not involved.”

The news comes amid calls for Trump to be impeached and removed from office for his role in the Wednesday attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Breitbart noted that the database echoes the Trump Accountability Project that was promoted by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The project was quickly abandoned after backlash from various Republican and Democrat political figures.

The Lincoln Project actively opposed Trump throughout the duration of his presidency and Breitbart noted that the group has become close with the “left-wing elite.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The push for Trump administration accountability is not new. Last month, Business Insider columnist Alka Pradhan argued for accountability for officials in Trump’s administration, who she accused of exploiting a “culture of impunity to violate domestic and international law.” However, she also pointed to the torture that took place during George W. Bush and Barack Obama’s administrations — the former which Lincoln Project founders have supported.

As reported by The Independent, the Lincoln Project’s ties to Bush’s administration and its atrocities was the focus of an episode of Tooning Out the News on CBS All Access that took aim at the controversial political action committee.

“The seven-minute segment called out the group’s alumni from the Bush-Cheney administration that ‘unlike Trump, knew how to keep human suffering a few more degrees of separation away.'”

The episode also highlighted that 89 percent of the group’s donations from one fiscal period had gone to “overhead costs.” As The Inquisitr reported, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) data revealed that the political action committee received $2,587,886.64 in total contributions and $1,384,428.21 in total disbursements from from November 5, 2019, to March 31, 2020. Notably, the $1,236,036.35 in operating expenditures were approximately 89.3 percent of the total disbursements from this time period.

The super PAC also allegedly spent $364,000 on companies like Rusk Digital and Summit Strategic Communications — both of which are linked to Lincoln Project board members.

The Lincoln Project allegedly gets the majority of its money from small donors and sets aside a significant amount of funding to secure this finance stream.