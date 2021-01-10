Kindly Myers Spotlights Shapely Booty In Form-Fitting Workout Gear

While showing skin is the name of the game on Instagram, model Kindly Myers knows how to rile her 2.3 million followers with or without the skimpy duds. On Saturday, the self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” managed to set her timeline ablaze while wearing form-fitting workout duds.

In her latest photo upload, Myers was captured posing on a yoga mat in a tight, teal-hued top and matching leggings that conformed almost perfectly to the curves and contours of her sculpted derrière.

Myers credited Nashville, Tennessee-based photographer Chris Childress for capturing her stunning likeness in the picture’s caption. She also teased her admirers by asking them if anyone was willing to help her stretch out.

Several people responded in the affirmative in the comments section, including fellow Playboy alum and social media star Khloe Terae. Others, meanwhile, were content to gush over the 35-year-old’s impressive curvature and sheer sex appeal in the sultry snapshot.

“One drop dead gorgeous looking lady,” declared one devotee.

“I am a knight and nobleman who is always at the service of a Queen in need [heart eyes emoji],” wrote a second supporter.

“I would be fine with just being the mat [fire emoji],” joked another appreciator.

“Sexiest Woman On Earth,” proclaimed a fourth follower. “A Goddess With An Amazing Body.”

As of this writing, Myers’ enticing upload had inspired nearly 500 comments. Moreover, it had been double-tapped more than 18,000 times.

Myers was sitting on her mat with her legs turned to the side in the sexy medium shot. One of her bare feet was curled back against her thigh and hindquarters while her opposite leg curled upwards. As a result, her legs parted slightly and the sinuous shape of her compact posterior was thoroughly accentuated.

The solid material of her leggings gave way to a patterned mesh that allowed for a peek at her skin beneath it. As with her midsection, the garment seemingly melded with her sculpted legs.

Myers’ normally prominent bustline was largely obscured by her bicep as she rested her left elbow against her thigh. However, her striking visage and alluring facial features more than made up for its absence in the shot.

Although she was snapped in low light, her face had an inviting glow as she peered into the camera. Her full, magenta-hued lips were particularly glossy as she pursed them suggestively. Finally, her golden locks shimmered as they extended out from a top ponytail and hung beside her cheek.

One day earlier, Myers teamed up with a friend for a sexy swimwear snap that found the delectable duo in matching pink bikinis.