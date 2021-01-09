Niece Waidhofer Dresses In Black-And-Red Skintight Dress And Killer Heels: ‘Elizabeth Bathottery’

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer sizzled in her latest update shared with her 2.6 million followers. The update, which was posted on Friday, January 8, showed the celebrity rocking a skintight gown and insanely high heels as she declared in the caption that she was “Elizabeth Bathottery.”

For those unaware, she was referring to Countess Elizabeth Báthory de Ecsed, a Hungarian noblewoman listed in the Guinness World Records as the world’s most prolific serial killer, although, her precise number of victims is open for debate. However, one number that has been thrown around was 650 victims.

While the Instagram sensation may have referred to dressing like the serial killer known to favor women and bathing in their blood after slaughtering them, considering that Elizabeth Báthory was born in 1590, it was highly unlikely that she wore anything as scandalous as what Niece chose.

The celebrity wore a long-sleeved dress that plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. It hugged Niece’s enviable curves and ended just above her knees. The back also featured a stunning red streak that had black lacing over it so that the outfit could be pulled in tight or loosened as required.

On her feet, she wore strappy black heels that tied up with ribbon at her ankles. The soles of her shoes were the same bright shade of red as in her gown. Standing in front of a full-length mirror, her fans could catch both the front and back view of the alluring outfit.

Niece’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within one day, the photo had already garnered an impressive 83,100 likes and more than 830 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Just Perfect,” wrote the fellow Instagram sensation Ekaterina Novikova, also known as Killer_Katrin.

“You’re Serial-sly Killing me with these captions.. I’ll see myself out,” a fan joked in the comments section.

“That is a killer dress,” another user gushed.

“Oooo love the dress and you are smoking [hot] as always,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their response with a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of Niece’s followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in an effort to perfectly show how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji.

Niece often flaunts her enviable curves in racy shots posted to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off some major underboob while wearing a teeny purple bikini. As to be expected, her supporters quickly rushed in to show their appreciation.