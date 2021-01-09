Sarodj Bertin Opts To Go Topless Sunbathing In A Bikini On The Beach

Sarodj Bertin teased her 1.4 million Instagram fans with a sexy shot of herself sunbathing topless in a bikini. She asked them a cheeky question, electing several strong responses.

In the image, Sarodj laid on a multi-colored striped towel on a rocky beach with waves rolling in behind her. A bit of green vine grew across the rocks in the background. The model wore nothing but a tiny blue print bikini bottom that left most of her pert backside bare, widening at the small of her back with straps that went around her hips.

She posed with her head resting in one hand, and her other arm bent in front of her. She had her legs bent at her knees with her bare feet rising into the air, crossed at the ankles. Her white sandals and a pair of sunglasses sat off to one side of her towel.

Sarodj wore her long brunette hair in a slicked-back bun at the crown of her head. She smiled at the camera, and her positioning protected her modestly while giving viewers a generous look at her ample sideboob. Her untied bikini top laid under the curve of her breasts. The pose also showcased her firm rounded butt, toned thighs and calves, and shapely shoulders and arms.

The model polled her fans and offered suggested answers in her caption. Many of them showed a lot of love for her topless look and the idea. At least 31,600 hit the “like” button, and more than 1,100 Instagram users took the time to reply. The majority of her followers appeared to answer yes, but many also said no.

“Wow! Sarodj, you are stunning. Absolutely perfect just the way you are. I wouldn’t change a thing,” replied one devotee who used the red heart-eye smiley to complete the comment.

“My answer is 1, yes, with a lot of love. I also wanted to let you know that you are very beautiful in this pic, baby,” a second fan declared, adding several rows of red hearts.

“Very nice. You are a true natural beauty. Keep up the great work,” wrote a third follower, including rows of flames alternating with hearts.

“Nah… but it’s up to you. Looking good, though,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote along with a kiss.

Sarodj often shares photos and videos of herself in sexy outfits and swimwear as she enjoys her daily life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she flaunted her curves for Haitian Flag Day.