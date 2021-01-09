Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Places Her Hands On Her Thong-Clad Booty To Show Off Her Nails

Kelly wrote that she was fulfilling a request.

Kelly Gale posted a photo of her manicure to her Instagram page on Friday, but few of her 1.4 million followers likely looked at her fingernails when they first saw the sexy snapshot.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model stunned by placing her buns front and center in the sun-drenched photo. However, in her caption, she wrote that the image was meant to fulfill a request from jewelry designer Krys DeMauro, who had asked to see her nails.

Kelly cheekily placed her hands on both sides of her toned butt with her fingers splayed. Her long fingernails had rounded tips, and they were painted with bubblegum-pink polish that sharply contrasted with her dark bikini and bronze skin. A few understated gold rings adorned her fingers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model wore a pair of miniscule black thong bottoms that put her pert backside on full display. The garment consisted of a tiny triangular panel and a skinny string waistband that stretched straight across her lower back.

Over the bottoms, Kelly sported a see-through skirt that would leave some interesting tan lines on her lithe body if worn too long. It resembled a fish net crafted out of sturdy black string and embellished with silver beads.

Her hairstyle was wavy and tousled, and her dark tresses spilled down her back all the way to her thong. Her body was so slender that her shiny hair almost completely hid her back from view.

She stood with her legs slightly spread apart, drawing attention to the slim shape of her toned thighs and the inner curves of her pert derrière. Her pose also highlighted her tiny wasp waist and toned arms.

Kelly faced a beach, which she viewed from between the trunks of two palm trees. Waist-high vegetation surrounded her. The tropical plants’ glossy leaves added some more color to her pic, which also included plenty of blue from the distant ocean and glimpses of sky.

Many of the model’s followers failed to mention her fingernails in response to her pic.

“God I love the choice of bottoms… with that hypnotic bum,” read one message left in the comments section.

“Kelly looking hot in fishnet, I think you’re fine,” wrote another fan.

“Amazing view, if your hands get tired let me know as you can use mine!” quipped a third admirer.

Kelly isn’t shy about baring her backside, and she’s always finding wondrous ways to show it off on Instagram. In one recent photo, she was pictured posing on her knees on a beach in a different thong bikini. Her buns were dusted with wet sand.