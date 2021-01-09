Leanna Bartlett Stuns In Sheer Pink Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings

Leanna Bartlett looked smoking hot in her most recent Instagram photo on Saturday afternoon. The gorgeous model flaunted her killer physique as she rocked a racy style.

In the attention grabbing snap, Leanna stunned as she wore a sheer, pink lingerie set. The teeny top featured an off-the-shoulder shirt that tied in the middle and featured see-through material that exposed her abundant cleavage. The garment also showed off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching panties tied over her slender hips and hugged her slim waist tightly. The straps were pulled up high as they accentuated her round booty and thighs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display. She accessorized the look with a pair of thigh-high pink stockings that clung to her legs.

Leanna posed in front of a window with her body turned to the side. Her back was arched and her shoulders were pulled back as she tugged at the strings of her panties. She stood with her legs together and her head tilted as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

Behind her, some tan drapes could be seen. A bed made up with a light-colored blanket was also visible while sunlight streamed in to illuminated her glowing skin. In the caption, Leanna posted a red heart emoji. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that spilled down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Leanna’s 3.2 million followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the sexy post by clicking the like button more than 3,200 times within the first 19 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 90 messages during that time.

“Love this look beauty,” one follower stated.

“My God… You are breathtaking,” another gushed.

“Wow very nice,” a third social media user wrote.

“Simply Perfection, no one else even compares!” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her flawless figure in scanty outfits. She’s become known for sporting tight bathing suits, skimpy tops, clingy jeans, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leanna recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a saucy black bikini with gold buckles as she served up a steamy look. To date, that post has reeled in more than 32,000 likes and over 500 comments.