Madi Teeuws Flaunts Cleavage In Tight Tee: ‘Feelin’ Blue Without You’

Madi Teeuws recently teased her Instagram fans with a sexy new shot of herself. The model wore an outfit from Pretty Little Thing in the shot.

For the photo, Madi posed in front of a wooden fence. Just a hint of greenery hung over the top at one side. She stood with her arms crossed right under her breasts, hugging herself. She wore a long-sleeved, tight, light blue T-shirt with a deep V-neck, which showcased her ample cleavage and sun-kissed skin. She had the top tucked into a pair of khaki bottoms.

Madi tilted her head to the side and down as she gazed into the camera. She had a hint of a smile on her full lips. She wore her highlighted layered hair mostly straight with a bit of body. It fell from a messy center part over one shoulder and down her back, with smaller pieces near the front framing her face. For accessories, she had on a gold chain necklace with several pearls at regular intervals and a pair of tiny hoop earrings.

In the caption, she referred to her T-shirt’s color and let her followers know that she felt sad without them. They responded to the picture and the sentiment with a lot of love. At least 7,220 users expressed their support by hitting the like button and nearly 120 took the time to leave her an uplifting message, with several choosing to include the flame emoji to complete their comments.

“Aww, thanks, baby. This color is perfect for you. Your eyes look stunning. You look so hot that I’m surprised the wood behind you isn’t on fire,” quipped a fan, along with several flames and a heart.

“Absolutely stunning. You are, for sure, a pretty little thing just like the clothing brand. It couldn’t be more perfect on you,” a second follower enthused, adding roses and kisses to their words.

“Oh, wow! You’re getting real now. Beautiful. I could gaze at this for hours,” gushed a third devotee, including a crown and a rose in their message.

“Damn, you’re pretty much physically perfect — obviously, I don’t know you, but I hope you are as beautiful on the inside,” a fourth user wrote with a red heart-eye smiley.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Madi delighted her fans with a sexy topless clip of herself. She used a bouquet of yellow, white, and green wildflowers to help protect her modesty during the shoot, sharing a photo of the final product.