Rachel Cook Flaunts Incredible Curves In Semi-Sheer Lingerie While Wearing Elbow-Length Latex Gloves

On Saturday, January 9, American model Rachel Cook started off the weekend by sharing a suggestive snap with her 3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old leaning against a countertop, next to a cabinet full of glassware sets. Hanging wall art depicting a skeleton can be seen in the background.

Rachel stood with her shoulders back and appeared to be bending one of her knees. She placed her hands on her temples and focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

Rachel flaunted her fantastic figure in yellow lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a semi-sheer plunging bra with scallop detailing and matching underwear. She also sported a coordinating garter belt connected to garters. The risque ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display. In addition, the color of the garments looked gorgeous against her tan skin.

She finished off the sexy look with a delicate necklace, hoop earrings, and a pair of elbow-length black latex gloves, which gave her an additional edge. The brunette bombshell also wore her short hair down.

In the body of the post, the social media sensation tagged the publications Sunkissed and Nirvana Magazine.

The provocative photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 42,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“It’s unbelievable how beautiful you are,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are a beautiful star,” added a different devotee, along with two star and one yellow heart emoji.

“Nice lingerie on a stunning figure, so beautiful, have a lovely day,” remarked another admirer.

“You have incredible modeling talent and beauty [y]ou seriously look like a [supermodel],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Rachel has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

