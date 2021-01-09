Cindy Prado Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini Under A Semi-Sheer Cover-Up

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a tantalizing trio of snaps in which she rocked a daring ensemble. The pictures were taken at Tulum Beach in Mexico, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy stood in front of a pool with a breathtaking view. Lush green treetops could be spotted stretching out in the distance, and the sky was filled with fluffy clouds, the sunlight illuminating the area.

Cindy showcased her figure in an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post.

Cindy wore a black bikini with a simple silhouette. The triangular cups covered her curves, placing a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and thin straps stretched across her chest and around her neck and back, securing the garment. The bottoms likewise featured a small patch of fabric with straps stretching high over her hips.

Rather than simply wearing the swimsuit, however, Cindy added a sultry peek-a-boo vibe to the look with her choice of cover-up. She layered a sheer mini dress with a figure-hugging silhouette over the two-piece set, with the fabric covering her entire upper body and her shapely hips.

Her sculpted stems were exposed in the ensemble, and she stood with her legs slightly spread, hands resting on her thighs. Cindy finished off the look with a few accessories, including a straw hat with a wide brim and flat top, and several necklaces, from a choker crafted out of shells to a long pendant necklace that dangled down between her cleavage.

Cindy’s long locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, blowing gently in the wind as she posed for the steamy shots.

For the second image, she spun around to face the other direction. The alternate angle showcased her peachy posterior, revealing that her bikini bottoms were at hong style. She placed both hands atop her head and gazed out at the gorgeous view.

She wrapped up the series of snaps with a final poolside shot, and her followers loved the trio of images. The post received over 24,700 likes within just two hours of going live, as well as 325 comments from her audience.

“Wow what a stunner,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another follower chimed in.

“Perfection,” a third remarked.

“So very sexy,” yet another follower commented.

