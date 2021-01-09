‘WandaVision’ Reviews Are In, Critics Praise Elizabeth Olsen And Unique Storytelling

In less than one week, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe story since Spider-Man: Far From Home will finally be told when WandaVision debuts on Disney Plus. The Elizabeth Olsen-led series will kick off with two episodes available to stream on January 15, with subsequent episodes debuting weekly every Friday.

As platform subscribers anxiously await the premiere in six days, lucky critics have been given screeners and have watched three installments of the nine-episode project. To say the reviews are positive thus far would be an understatement, as the superhero show is receiving a plethora of glowing compliments, most of which revolved around Olsen’s performance and the show’s unique design.

“Marvel has never done anything at all like #WandaVision and I am FLOORED by the show’s imagination, creativity and risks. Each episode BRILLIANTLY recreates a classic sitcom model, but also feeds into a much larger mystery with HUGE Marvel ramifications. I love this so much!” Sean O’Connell of CinemaBlend tweeted.

O’Connell’s views are mirrored by other critics who hail the project for its creativity. WandaVision will see Scarlet Witch move on with life after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where she is suspected to live in an alternate reality she has created to live with the loss of Vision. Each episode will feature a different television decade as its theme, making for something most viewers have never seen before.

“Saw the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision & fell madly in love with the style, tone & storytelling. A truly unique & interesting setting to see two extremely powerful superheroes. So much charm, danger & great easter eggs. Fantastic practical effects & aspect ratio shifts. Love,” Kevin McCarthy of ReelBlend tweeted.

A consensus among the reactions was that of Olsen’s performance, which some are suggesting could earn the 31-year-old an Emmy nomination. Many critics have said her portrayal of Wanda will have viewers hooked by the first episode, and are calling it her best representation of the character yet.

Olsen and Bettany are charming, hilarious and work perfectly off one another. There is real magic here between these two and it’s at its best and most noticeable when they were in front of the live studio audience. #WandaMaximoff #Wanda #TheVision — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) January 9, 2021

Bettany’s Vision will take a backseat to Wanda, as many have noted she is the true star. Praise has also been given to supporting actress Katherine Hahn, who plays the couple’s quirky neighbor. Hahn has been suspected to also be some sort of villain in the project, but for now, the storyline has been kept well under wraps.

WandaVision was initially set to debut in December of last year, but the ongoing health crisis dramatically shifted the premieres and order of all Phase 4 projects. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally slated to be the first MCU Disney Plus series to debut, but fans will have to wait a few more months until March 19 for its release.