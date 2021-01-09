Ana Cheri Exposes Colossal Cleavage As She Goes Topless In A Winter Wonderland: ‘No Day Like A Snow Day’

Ana Cheri isn’t letting a little snowfall stop her from heating up her Instagram page. The model took to her account on Saturday, January 9 to share a steamy Boomerang video that saw defying the cold as she ventured out into a winter wonderland while rocking a racy ensemble that saw her showing some major skin.

The brunette bombshell stood close up to the camera in the seconds-long clip which featured a snippet of music playing in the background. She placed both hands on either side of her ski goggles, which almost completely covered her face as she bent down towards the lens while pursing her lips in a sultry manner.

A slew of partially bare trees could be seen in the background of the snap, as well as a fresh blanket of piercing white snow on the ground. Despite the apparent freezing temperatures, the fitness trainer opted to ditch some of her clothing rather than layering up, making for a seriously scandalous display of her ample assets that proved hard to ignore.

The brunette bombshell stunned in a pair of cherry red ski pants that fit her lower half like a glove. They clung tightly to her hips and shapely thighs, defining her bombshell curves as she worked the lens. A set of two tiny black buttons clasped them at her navel, accentuating her tiny waist. Fans could also get a glimpse of her flat tummy and abs in the short video, much to their delight.

Ana upped the ante of her look by going completely topless, leaving her bronzed upper body almost completely bare as she defied the cold. A set of thick black suspenders were all that she had to cover up her ample chest, which were positioned strategically over her bust so as not to violate Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines. Still, an eyeful of her colossal cleavage and sideboob could be seen, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for Ana’s 12.5 million followers to take note of the risque new addition to her page. It has amassed more than 58,000 likes and hundreds of comments during the short period of time.

“You look very beautiful,” one person wrote.

“This is why the snow melted!!” quipped another fan.

“Gorgeous woman and lovely body,” a third follower gushed.

“You are so perfect babe,” added a fourth admirer.

This is not the first time that Ana has shown off a sexy winter look on Instagram. Earlier this week, the model stunned her massive online audience with another short video that saw her rocking a set of skintight activewear and a white jacket while enjoying another day in the snow. That look proved to be a hit as well, earning more than 100,000 likes and 909 comments to date.