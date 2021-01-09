NBA Rumors: Heat Could Get Derrick Rose For Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala & First-Round Pick

Although the Miami Heat made it all the way to the 2020 NBA Finals and currently have seven players averaging in double figures, the team is currently off to a slow start with a 3-4 record and arguably in need of a true point guard to facilitate on offense. According to a newly proposed trade idea, the Heat could address that need by acquiring Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons.

On Friday, NBA Analysis Network discussed the hypothetical deal, noting that the Heat’s top two stars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, are arguably less talented than duos such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks. As pointed out, Miami might need more players who can step up during crunch time, as well as an experienced and proven playmaker.

While the Heat presently have Goran Dragic playing well off the bench, the publication suggested making a deal for Rose if they want to return to the Finals. The proposed move would involve sending two backup players — guard Kendrick Nunn and forward KZ Okpala — and a 2025 first-round selection to Detroit in exchange for the former MVP, who has been playing a key role off the bench for the Pistons since joining the team in the 2019 offseason.

“Derrick Rose is an X-Factor for a championship-caliber team like the Heat and while he may not be the most dynamic player on the court anymore, he understands the game just as [well] as anyone else,” NBA Analysis Network wrote, stressing that the former No. 1 overall draft pick could make a big impact on and off the court if the theoretical deal pushes forward.

Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Although his numbers in the 2020-21 season are slightly down from last year, Rose is presently averaging 13.9 points, two rebounds, and 5.4 assists in just 23.6 minutes per game for the Pistons, per Basketball-Reference. His shooting, however, has declined significantly, as he has made just 40.2 percent of his field-goal attempts thus far, down from 49 percent in 2019-20.

As for the Pistons, the outlet wrote that the club could make use of the suggested trade to push forward with the rebuilding process and add more young prospects. Although first-round pick Killian Hayes’ recent hip injury could allow Rose to see more on-court action, Nunn could be a better long-term replacement for the rookie point guard, given his youth and his solid performance in his debut season last year. He has, however, only seen limited playing time in 2020-21, much like Okpala, who was described as a promising, yet “underdeveloped” wingman.