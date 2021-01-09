Madison Gordon Slays In Black Lace Lingerie That Highlights Her Ample Cleavage

Madison Gordon returned to her Instagram account on Friday to share another stunning snap with her adoring fans. The brunette beauty was sure to leave her admirers drooling as she flashed plenty of skin in a racy outfit.

In the steamy pic, Madison slayed in a a black lingerie set that highlighted her ample cleavage. The skimpy bra featured frilly trim and a deep neckline as it clung to her busty chest. The straps also showed off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching lace panties were pulled up high over her narrow hips and hugged her petite waist firmly as they accentuated her toned thighs in the process.

Madison stood in a doorway with her legs apart for the shot. She had her weight slightly shifted to one side and her back arched a bit. Both of her hands rested at her sides as she tilted her head and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

In the background, two wooden doors with gold metal nobs could be seen. A black and white tiled floor was also visible, as well as a small window behind her. In the caption, Madison told her followers that they have something that no one else does.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back away from her face. The locks were styled in shiny strands that she wrapped into a large bun on top of her head. However, she left a few pieces loose to frame her face.

Madison’s 852,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time when it came to showing their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 440 messages during that time.

“You’ve got it all!” one follower stated.

“Charming personality and a great sense of humor,” another wrote.

“Such a babe,” a third comment read.

“The most beautiful girl that I ever seen,” a fourth user gushed.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure in revealing clothing for her online uploads. She’s often seen exposing her busty chest, toned abs, killer legs, and more

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a skintight pink tank top and a pair of gray booty shorts. That post was also a hit. It’s racked up more than 6,300 likes and over 420 comments to date.