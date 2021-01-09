Katelyn Runck Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Crop Top While At The Beach

Fitness guru Katelyn Runck shared some gorgeous new photos of herself with her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Saturday, January 9, impressing thousands.

The 29-year-old was captured at the beach for the two-slide series, standing out among her blurred surroundings.

In the first snapshot, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as relaxing hues of blue painted the background. She cocked one hip to highlight her curvy physique and rotated her head away from the camera’s lens, putting her facial profile on show.

She posed slightly from her left side while popping her derriere out in the second photo, which was dominated by sepia tones that gave off a nostalgic vibe. She also rested her left hand seemingly on a wooden fence and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette locks were in slight, natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She wore her square-cut nails long with a bold black polish that popped against her skin tone.

Katelyn showcased her enviable physique in a minuscule ensemble from Dolls Kill, a Los Angeles-based clothing company. Her vintage newspaper-print top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and a cropped cut that exposed her chiseled core. The number was also designed with a very plunging neckline that revealed a clear view of cleavage and sideboob.

She teamed the garment with a skintight, high-waisted, matching miniskirt that featured a slit over her left leg and accented her curvy hips, pert booty, and toned thighs.

In the post’s caption, she expressed her admiration for the sea. She also tagged Dolls Kill’s Instagram handle and credited LEE LHGFX as the photographer behind the images.

The series went live just one hour ago and has already garnered more than 8,000 likes. Hundreds of fans also headed to the comments section to share their adulation for the bombshell’s ensemble, form, and beauty.

“You could wear a newspaper and make it look good.. Oh wait.. You did. TWICE,” one individual commented.

“Ooooo I want this outfit,” another admirer chimed in, following with a heart-eye emoji.

“The best post ever, you are amazing,” a third fan gushed, adding several thumbs-up symbols.

“You are so beautiful Katelyn, I am your biggest fan,” a fourth user added, filling their comment with red heart emoji.

The stunner is no stranger to serving spicy looks on Instagram. Just yesterday, she shared some jaw-dropping snapshots that displayed her in a deep plunging button-down dress.