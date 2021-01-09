Natalia Garibotto Soaks Up Some Sun In An Outrageously Tiny Bikini At The Beach

Natalia Garibotto took to Instagram to showcase her stunning physique in a sexy bikini set from Tiger Mist. The Brazilian model published the new three-photo update on January 8, and in it, she looked nothing short of gorgeous as she modeled the skimpy ensemble while soaking up some sun at the beach.

In the first pic, Natalia was seen enjoying the warm sunshine, dressed in her sexy bathing suit. She lounged on a white towel that was placed on the sunbed. The side view showed her sitting with her thighs spread with one leg tucked near her body. She leaned back and placed her hands on the flat surface as support for her body. The babe raised her chin toward the sky with her eyes closed and a big smile on her face.

In the second pic, Natalia changed her stance. She had her toned backside directed to the camera, making her perky booty the main focus of the shot. Her hair was blown by the strong sea breeze.

In the last image, Natalia’s pose was similar to the first photo. This time, she looked straight into the lens with her eyes squinting and offered the biggest smile. Her bronze tan glowed under the sunlight.

Natalia flashed her curves in a teeny tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top featured minuscule triangle cups that seemed to strain against her voluptuous breasts. As a result, a glimpse of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. It also boasted a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her décolletage. The straps that provided support clung to her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported a pair of scanty bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her toned midsection. Thin straps formed the waistband, which helped emphasize her hips. The thong design also showcased her round posterior.

Natalia wore several accessories, including two necklaces, dangling earrings, rings, and bangles. She left her blond hair down and unstyled, letting her natural waves show. She also had her nails painted with a dark polish.

In the caption, Natalia wrote something about her assets. Her followers were quick to comment on her update. As of this writing, the latest share has garnered over 71,300 likes and upward of 640 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty, while others complimented her toned body.

“More lectures with professor Natalia. OMG! You look undeniably beautiful,” a fan commented.

“Now I see why she got the Pope in trouble!” wrote another admirer.

“Brazilian girls are the most beautiful in the world. Love from Pakistan,” gushed a third follower.