Anastasiya Kvitko Exposes Deep Cleavage Spilling From Her Unbuttoned Skintight Top

Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 11.9 million followers when she updated her social media page over the weekend. She put her jaw-dropping figure on display in a skintight ensemble that complemented her looks. Her pic sparked a frenzy among her fans who raced to engage with her on the platform.

Anastasiya shared a photo on Saturday morning. In her caption, she wrote that she loved beige, alluding to the Fashion Nova garmentthat she was wearing.

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” oozed seductive vibes in a long-sleeved top that clung to her curvaceous frame. The color of the garment contrasted with the bronzed skin of her décolletage. Anastasiya’s top had a plunging neckline that exposed her deep cleavage. However, the model exacerbated the situation by unbuttoning a couple of buttons. Anastasiya’s exposed assets almost spilled from their constrained confines.

The top skimmed down her midsection, highlighting her petite waist. On her lower half, the brunette rocked white pants that hugged her full hips and thick thighs.

Anastasiya parted her hair in the middle. She then let her dark brown locks cascade down her back and shoulders gracefully. She accessorized with an elegant, yet chunky, watch on her wrist.

Anastasiya posed in a living room decorated in neutral tones. She sat sideways on a sofa and rested her arm on the backrest. She crossed her legs and played with her hair. Anastasiya smiled enigmatically as something off-camera caught her attention.

Her fans showered her with love shortly after she shared the pic. Anastasiya has already racked up more than 95,000 likes from those who love following her work. Many of her admirers also complimented her in the comments section and let her know how much they appreciated her frequent updates.

“Wow, the color makes you look very sensual and elegant [heart-eyed emoji]. Hello and a very good night, beautiful Anastasiya,” a fan raved.

Another was taken by her looks and stated, “Such a natural beauty from head to toe.”

An admirer joked that they needed divine intervention to understand why she was so beautiful.

“How are you so gosh darn gorgeous. Lord Jesus, help me understand this please, I pray,” they teased.

A fourth Instagrammer responded to her caption and shared their thoughts about beige and their favorite hue.

“It’s a soothing color. Up there with purple as one of my favorites,” they wrote.

Anastasiya recently showed off her famous hourglass figure. She rocked a dress that hugged her curves in all the right places and exposed a hint of underboob. That offering racked up over 208,000 likes.