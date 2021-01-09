Abigail Ratchford Bares All While Wearing A See-Through Netted Dress And Nothing Else

Internet vixen Abigail Ratchford got pulses racing among her legion of Instagram followers with her most recent upload on January 7. The self-proclaimed “queen of curves” flashed her voluptuous assets in a completely see-through netted dress, going sans underwear and leaving barely anything to the imagination.

The brunette bombshell posed with one hand on her thigh, parting her legs and cocking her hip. The dress hugged her figure closely, emphasizing her small waist and shapely attributes. Although the outfit was rather conservative in design and only exposed a tantalizing glimpse of skin, its sheer fabric afforded an unencumbered view of Abigail’s abundant curves.

The slinky number boasted a jewel neckline that grazed just below her collar bone, covering her décolletage entirely. However, her buxom chest was left in full view for her audience to admire, as were her ample hips. Abigail’s belly button was also visible through the gauzy mesh, which gave fans an eyeful of the model’s taut midriff. A pair of high slits on both sides teased her thighs. The look was complete with long, fitted sleeves.

The risqué attire was a shimmering nude color that looked flattering against her bronzed skin and flattered her raven tresses. Abigail wore her hair down for the shot, styling her tresses in messy waves that were parted on the side. Her locks looked tousled and windswept, and framed her face as they tumbled over her shoulder. She accessorized with a chic white manicure that beautifully complemented her skin-toned outfit.

The model was photographed against a simple, white backdrop that gave prominence to her flawless tan, curves, and dark curls. Her legs were cropped out of the frame, maintaining the focus on her sculpted core and hourglass shape.

The snapshot appeared to be a throwback, as suggested in the caption. Abigail called particular attention to her suntanned look, saying she needed “this tan back in my life.”

Since going live on her account, the photo has earned more than 132,100 likes. Additionally, over 1,280 social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower Abigail with gushing messages and rave about her curvaceous physique. Among the commenters were a slew of fellow models and influencers, including Melissa Riso, Holly Sonders, Antje Utgaard, Ildiko Ferenczi, and Marie Madoré.

“Omg Yas! My tan goddess! You look incredible,” wrote Christine Quinn.

“WOW you’re so gorgeous,” said Amanda Trivizas.

“Gorg! Love this dress too!” chimed in Suzie Del Vecchio, trailed by a string of dizzy emoji that appeared to hint at the the outfit’s dazzling quality.

“Hottest on the gram,” declared Francia James.

