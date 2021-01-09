Jen Selter And Bella Thorne Show Off Their Derrières In Thong Bikinis While ‘Seltering’

Jen and Bella squatted and demonstrated their balancing skill in a new video.

Jen Selter recently reunited with her pal Bella Thorne, and the two women celebrated the occasion by baring their booties to create some fun new content for Jen’s 12.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The fitness influencer has coined a term for the poses that she does to emphasize the peachy appearance of her famous derrière: “seltering.” In the caption of her latest Instagram post, she indicated that this is what she and her actress friend were doing in the video that she shared. To better display their pert posteriors, they both wore thong bikinis.

Jen rocked a hot pink bikini. Her slide-style top had thin shoulder straps and classic triangle cups, while her bottoms boasted string sides with no ties. She accessorized with a silver watch and frameless sunglasses with polarized pink lenses. Her dark hair was pulled back in a low ponytail.

Bella sported a cornflower blue two-piece that included an adjustable halter top with wide neck straps and string back ties. Her bottoms had a high waist, solid sides, and a back that provided significantly more coverage than the small triangle that left so little of Jen’s backside to the imagination. She added some bling to her look in the form of two necklaces, and she styled her red hair in a bun.

The video alternated between solo shots of the two friends striking the same poses on the wooden steps leading up to a pool with an ocean view. Jen kicked things off by squatting down low and arching her back to pop her booty out. Her companion easily replicated this classic seltering move, but the former Nickelodeon star appeared to struggle with the next pose. Unlike Jen, she wobbled and flailed her arms around while trying to balance on her left foot with her right leg stretched out behind her.

In one shot, Jen gave her pal a hand by seemingly trying to help her stabilize her left knee. The two social media sensations were also shown sharing a warm embrace.

The video’s soundtrack was the 2004 Usher classic “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Jen’s tantalizing team-up with Bella was a smash hit that soon racked up over 40,000 likes and scores of rave reviews.

“This is adorable,” read one response in the comments section.

“Two baddies,” wrote another fan.

“This is bomb!” gushed a third viewer.

When the fitness influencer shares sexy photos and videos on her Instagram account, she’s usually alone. She appeared to be stretched out on the same set of pool steps in a recent clip that showed her rocking a dark blue bandeau bikini.