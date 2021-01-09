Scarlett Bordeaux Touches Exposed Cleavage In Sexy WWE Cosplay: ‘Oh Yes I Am’

Scarlett Bordeaux took to Instagram to share a look at her sexy cosplay, which she regularly wears. The WWE/NXT wrestler used a suggestive caption for the sensual shot of herself in her wrestling wardrobe.

Scarlett posed against a light background. Her long layered platinum blonde hair cascaded in loose curves over her shoulders from a side part with smaller pieces framing her face. She wore a shiny black corset-inspired latex top with red trim that featured a deep sweetheart neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The top had a matching choker and long sleeves that ended in matching gloves with metallic talons on each finger. She used her augmented fingers to touch her rounded breast.

The model tilted her head to one side, and she stared straight into the camera with her pale blue eyes wide open. One eye featured a large red gash as if she’d been clawed. The wrestler held her full lips closed in a small pout.

Scarlett intimated that she is going to do something, and she added a purple devil. The sizzling look captured plenty of attention on the popular social media platform, with at least 17,000 hitting the “like” button. More than 160 Instagram users also composed a positive reply, with several choosing the flame emoji to express that they thought she looked hot in the shot.

“You have a nice hot figure. I love you so, Scarlett. I can’t wait to see more of you. Keep up the amazing work,” gushed a fan who included flames, kisses, hearts, and roses.

“A true goddess of war. You are smoking hot in that, and every single time I see you in it, I like it even more. So juicy,” a second follower enthused along with devils, a crown, and a sparkle emoji.

“You are scorching our phones with your presence. Every time I see you on my IG, my phone gets overheated. You look so amazing and gorgeous,” declared a third devotee, adding a blushing heart smiley.

“Oh yes, you are, Scarlett. I love the latex outfit you wear. It is one of my favorite ones. You look just like Catwoman in it, but you’re eviler in a good way,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote, including a cat emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Scarlett wished her fans a Happy New Year as 2021 rolled around. She stood beside a friend, and both women wore skimpy holiday outfits, which her followers appeared to appreciate.