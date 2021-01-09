Trump Supporter Rosanne Boyland Seen With ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ Flag Before Being Trampled To Death At Capitol

Rosanne Boyland, a Donald Trump supporter who was reportedly trampled to death as a crowd rushed to invade the U.S. Capitol, was seen holding a flag that read “Don’t tread on me” before she died.

As Revolt reported, the 34-year-old had traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to take part in a rally scheduled to coincide with Congress tallying the Electoral College votes and sealing Joe Biden’s victory. Pictures showed her carrying a yellow Revolutionary War-era flag that contained a message darkened by the alleged circumstances of her death, the report noted.

Friend Justin Winchell, who traveled with Boyland from Georgia to attend the rally, said that they found themselves in the middle of the large group as they rushed toward the Capitol following a speech from Trump in which he told them he implored them to walk the short distance there. The scene quickly turned dangerous as Trump supporters began to push others in their hurry to get to the building.

“They basically created a panic, and the police, in turn, push back on them, so people started falling,” he told CBS 46.

When the crowd began to fight with the officers, Boyland fell to the ground and began being crushed by the crowd, he said.

“I put my arm underneath her and was pulling her out and then another guy fell on top of her, and another guy was just walking [on top of her],” Winchell said. “There were people stacked 2-3 deep…people just crushed.”

A total of five individuals died during the attack, including a police officer who was reportedly bludgeoned by a fire extinguisher. Another woman was fatally shot by a police officer as she tried to climb through a window leading to a hallway outside the House chambers, where lawmakers had been completing the Electoral College vote tallying before they were rushed to safety during the invasion of the building.

Trump has come under fire after the siege, with critics saying his fiery rhetoric contributed to the violence, along with his unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him.

Winchell said he does not blame Trump for Boyland’s death, claiming that the antifascist group Antifa was responsible.

“She was killed by an incited event and it was not incited by Trump supporters,” he claimed.

The FBI has said that the anarchist group Antifa, which was blamed by a number of right-wing politicians and pundits for the attack, had no involvement in the siege of the U.S. Capitol, CNBC reported.