Inanna Sarkis Shows Off Her Booty In A Thong Bikini While Her Daughter Hilariously Steals The Show

Inanna and her baby girl rocked swimsuits that featured the same print.

Inanna Sarkis gave birth to her first child just over three months ago, but the After We Collided actress is already back in a bikini and looking better than ever. Her adorable daughter was also pictured modeling a swimsuit in a new Instagram share, and she inadvertently stole the show from her stunning mama with her hilarious baby face.

Inanna, 27, stunned in a pastel purple string bikini that featured a feminine and fun daisy pattern. Her top had spaghetti straps attached to a thin cord that stretched across her back. In another recent Instagram post, which can be viewed here, the front of the swimsuit was visible. It had long ties between the bust that were secured in a dainty bow, and its cups were a classic triangle shape.

Inanna’s bottoms boasted stretchy string sides and a revealing thong back that put her toned booty on full display. The model was photographed from a low back angle that further flattered her tan derrière, and the result was the type of image that often earns a flood of drool emoji in the comments section. However, many of Inanna’s followers were distracted by the actual drool in her pic. She was holding her three-month-old daughter high up in the air, and there was a long string of slobber dangling from the tot’s mouth. Inanna appeared to be laughing, seemingly because she noticed it.

Her cute baby girl was clad in a two-piece crafted out of the same daisy-print fabric. Her top and bottoms were decorated with ruffles. Her hair was the same dark color as her mom’s, which was styled in soft, voluminous waves.

The mother and daughter posed in front of a scenic backdrop that included the ocean, distant mountains, palm trees, and a bright blue sky filled with wispy clouds. While the weather was clear, one fan warned Inanna about the single drop of liquid that was in danger of dribbling on her.

“Careful, it’s raining,” the Instagrammer quipped in the comments section of her post.

“Just drooling over her gorgeous Mama!!” read another message.

“Not Nova’s fault, I mean it’s obvious to drool over you,” added a third admirer.

As reported by Just Jared Jr., Inanna and her longtime boyfriend, actor and model Matthew Noszka, welcomed little Nova Noszka to the world on September 12, 2020. Before Inanna gave birth and quickly bounced back, she wasn’t shy about showing off her baby bump. As reported by The Inquisitr, she even flaunted it in a swimsuit while posing for photos with fellow YouTuber Amanda Cerny.