Rush Limbaugh Deactivates His Twitter Account After Site Bans Donald Trump

Rush Limbaugh is gone from Twitter, just hours after the site moved to permanently ban Donald Trump.

The conservative radio host appeared to deactivate his own account not long after the company announced that it was banning Trump for several violations of its rules. Trump had been temporarily suspended earlier in the week after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the suspension came to an end the following day.

Those who tried to access Trump’s tweets were directed to a page that notified them that he had been suspended. When a similar page showed up on Limbaugh’s page, many suspected that he may have been banned as well, though reporters clarified that it appeared to be Limbaugh’s own decision to deactivate it.

“A Twitter spokesperson tells me the company did not suspend Rush Limbaugh’s account. In other words, it appears Limbaugh (or someone acting on his behalf) deactivated it,” tweeted CNN reporter Oliver Darcy.

Trump and allies had long accused social media sites of being biased against conservatives after a number of high-profile figures were banned for violating rules. Trump often raised the idea of revoking Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which would make social media companies liable for content posted on their platforms. Critics said this could likely backfire on the president, as it would force platforms to ban him for unfounded allegations that could be considered defamation.

After his ban on Friday, Trump returned to use the official @POTUS page that belongs to the current office holder, launching an attack against the site and accusing it of trying to silence both him and his supporters. It was deleted in seconds, and a “Team Trump” campaign account was also suspended when it appeared the president tried to evade his ban by posting a message on it.

Limbaugh had long been a staunch ally of Trump, though The Inquisitr noted that he had broken with the president in recent weeks regarding his unfounded claims of voter fraud. After members of Trump’s legal team held a press conference and made a series of fantastic claims that were not supported by evidence, Limbaugh called them out for failing to back up the allegations.

“The problem with that press conference last week, folks, it goes way beyond Sidney Powell,” Limbaugh said, via Fox News. “You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour, and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells.”