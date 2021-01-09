Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In A Teeny Bikini Beside A Road: ‘Heat Waves’

Stassie looked radiant in a two-piece from a popular swimwear brand.

Stassie Karanikolaou brought some heat to her Instagram page on Friday with a tantalizing new bikini pic, and her followers quickly lit up the comments section with floods of fire emoji and words of adoration.

The 23-year-old model was pictured standing on the sandy side of a two-lane road. The setting featured plenty of green foliage, including a number of palm trees behind a stucco wall on the opposite side of the road.

Stassie wore a black bathing suit that left little of her killer curves to the imagination. The influencer tagged the Instagram page for the designer swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis to let her followers know where they could get the look. Her fans certainly seemed to agree that she wore it well, with one admirer praising her for feeling comfortable enough in her own skin to rock the revealing two-piece in front of other people.

“Imagine having the confidence to go out in public like this pic or not,” the Instagrammer’s comment read.

Stassie bravely dared to bare a significant amount of skin by rocking a pair of tiny bikini bottoms. The garment’s waist and sides were formed from nothing more than a stretchy string. It was strung through the miniscule front piece to make the small scrap of fabric moveable. The model wore it scrunched inwards to provide a minimal amount of coverage. The front dipped down well below her navel, while the sides looked like they were pulled up as high as they could go on her curvy hips. The thin straps almost reached the smallest part of her narrow waist, and they helped accentuate her body’s hourglass shape.

Stassie’s bralette top wasn’t nearly as revealing, but its clingy design and low neckline still drew plenty of attention to her busty cleavage. She accessorized with a blue silk headscarf that featured a paisley pattern. It was tied tightly around her head, and her long, chestnut hair flowed from beneath it in luminous waves. Her tresses were arranged so that they stayed on the sides of her ample bust.

Stassie’s jewelry included a bejeweled bangle on her right wrist and a gold cross pendant necklace. While she was surrounded by shade, she stood in an area where she was bathed in sunlight. This gave her tan skin a golden glow, and it brought out the warm tones in her hair.

Stassie’s followers appreciated her pic so much that they liked it over 300,000 times in just one hour, and it amassed over 1,200 comments in that same amount of time.

“Words and numbers can’t describe how beautiful you are but emoji can,” read a message that included a shocked face with exploding head and fire emoji.