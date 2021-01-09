WWE’s Natalya Flaunts Her Enviable Legs & Some Sideboob In A Hot Mini Dress That Barely Covers Her Booty

WWE superstar Natalya took to Instagram on Friday, January 8, and shared a sultry and glamorous image with her 4.3 million followers, much to their delight. The former Women’s Champion put on a leggy display for the occasion too, proving that she’s just as captivating outside of a wrestling ring as she is inside one.

The photo depicted Natalya crouched down toward the floor in an empty room. She knelt down side-on to the camera and turned her head to meet its gaze, showing off her pleasant smile. The wrestler’s outfit captured most of the attention, however, as it exposed most of her enviable body.

For the sexy snap, “The Queen of Harts” wore a black mini dress that featured a cut-out at the black, revealing her bra and a substantial amount of sideboob. The attire also exposed most of Natalya’s legs and accentuated her pert booty, which was barely covered.

Natalya topped off the get-up with some knee-length leather heels that matched her dark attire. However, she complemented the darker colors with some pink earrings and white nails, not to mention her golden locks.

The Canadian performer quoted a line from Mariah Carey’s “Honey” in the accompanying caption and credited the people who helped her bring the stunning snap to the image-sharing platform. Her followers and adoring fans then responded accordingly.

The photo received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments within the first hour of hitting the social media platform. The Friday Night SmackDown‘s admirers and peers both took the time to drop her a lovely sentiment as well.

Carmella — who’s also a member of the blue brand’s roster — made an appearance on Instagram and complimented her colleague’s upload.

“Such a babe,” gushed “The Princess of Staten Island.

“This picture is amazing. I would love to create a big painting of this on the wall and watch it EVERY DAY,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

Another Instagram admirer described Natalya as “the gorgeous lady in black” and threw in some feel-good emojis for good measure.

This isn’t the first time Natalya has tantalized her social media stans in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently shared a snap of her flaunting her cleavage and legs in a see-through top and matching skirt.

The blond bombshell is also prone to uploading some messy videos featuring her and her sister getting into fights and goofing around, which always go down a treat with their followers.