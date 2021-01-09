‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Shows Off Insane Body In Plunging Purple Dress

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is dazzling her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a series of sexy pics. The blond bombshell shared three new photos in the post where she sported a tight purple bodycon dress.

The garb was form-fitting and featured a plunging sweetheart neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The dress had a long zipper that ran down her torso and landed at her bellybutton. The rest of the piece had curved stitching which rounded out her hips and legs. The hemline landed just below Christine’s knees, with her long limbs sticking out looking perfectly bronzed. She completed the ensemble with bright pink high-heels and a thick gold chain necklace.

The 32-year-old wore her signature blond locks down and in loose waves which she tossed behind her back and in front of her left shoulder. Christine also had perfectly manicured fingernails which she had painted maroon.

In the pics, Christine was holding a tall cake that had purple icing to match her look. The cake was adorned with sprinkles and tall gold candles which were lit. The Netflix star sucked icing off her fingers in two of the photos, as she tantalized her followers. The reality star stood in a top of the line kitchen which featured a Wolf gas range and white countertops.

In the caption of the new post, Christine noted her outfit was from Pretty Little Thing, a clothing line for which she is an ambassador. In under an hour, the upload had brought in over 40,000 likes and 1,200 comments. Her fans complimented her in the comments section, as they fawned over her smoking hot body.

“Oh okay so you also look amazing in purple,” one fan wrote.

“Love this look,” a second said with several heart-eyed emoji.

“I love this color on you babe you look gorgeous,” a third commented.

“Both you and the cake are lookin tasty!” a fourth user wrote.

Last December Christine wowed her followers in another fancy outfit which she wore for her feature in Grazia magazine. The sleeveless ensemble had a large flower encrusted on her chest and a long poofy train which made for one of her more conservative looks. She shared a more revealing look earlier in the month when she rocked a tiny red Chanel mini dress that had a low scoop neckline. She paired the designer garb with matching high heels and a large green and black Christian Dior handbag.